Taiwan rattled by 5.6 magnitude quake, no immediate reports of damage

​A ‌5.6 magnitude ​earthquake struck just ‌off the coast of Taiwan's northeastern ‌county of Yilan on ‌Tuesday, the island's weather administration ⁠said, ​with no ⁠immediate reports of damage.

The ⁠quake briefly shook ​buildings in the ⁠capital, Taipei. The quake ⁠had ​a depth of 66.8 ⁠km (41.5 miles), the ⁠weather administration ⁠said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)