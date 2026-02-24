Left Menu

Taiwan rattled by 5.6 magnitude quake, no immediate reports of damage

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 24-02-2026 10:17 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 10:17 IST
​A ‌5.6 magnitude ​earthquake struck just ‌off the coast of Taiwan's northeastern ‌county of Yilan on ‌Tuesday, the island's weather administration ⁠said, ​with no ⁠immediate reports of damage.

The ⁠quake briefly shook ​buildings in the ⁠capital, Taipei. The quake ⁠had ​a depth of 66.8 ⁠km (41.5 miles), the ⁠weather administration ⁠said.

