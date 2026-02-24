Taiwan rattled by 5.6 magnitude quake, no immediate reports of damage
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 24-02-2026 10:17 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 10:17 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of Taiwan's northeastern county of Yilan on Tuesday, the island's weather administration said, with no immediate reports of damage.
The quake briefly shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake had a depth of 66.8 km (41.5 miles), the weather administration said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)