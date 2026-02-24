Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Ambitious Strategy to Cut Climate Pollutants

A study suggests that Himachal Pradesh can reduce Short-lived Climate Pollutants (SLCPs) by 85% by 2047 through effective implementation of sectoral strategies. These pollutants, including methane and black carbon, have significant warming effects. The study highlights measures such as promoting electric vehicles and better waste management to achieve rapid climate benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:20 IST
A recent study asserts that Himachal Pradesh could reduce Short-lived Climate Pollutants (SLCPs) by 85% by 2047 through rigorous adoption of sectoral strategies. Given their short lifespan, these pollutants nevertheless pack a significant warming punch, outstripping carbon dioxide's impact.

Focusing on the year 2019, the comprehensive review identifies transportation, solid waste management, and animal husbandry as noteworthy methane contributors. Proposed actions include cutting methane emissions by promoting improved practices in livestock care. Black carbon threats are also flagged, necessitating interventions in diesel use and energy-efficient technologies in hospitality.

Encouraging electric vehicle uptake and enhancing solid waste approaches emerge as crucial steps towards SLCP emission reduction goals. Already implemented policies across various industries are proving beneficial, but scalability is crucial for Himachal Pradesh to pioneer climate initiatives with wider economic and health advantages.

