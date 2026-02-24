Odisha's Paddy Procurement Promises and Political Showdown

On Tuesday, Odisha's Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister, K C Patra, affirmed in the Assembly that the state government would ensure the procurement of paddy from all registered farmers by March 31, addressing the alleged mismanagement in the process.

The commitment was made during a session rife with accusations from opposition parties. Congress member Taraprasad Bahinipati criticized past and current administrations for failing to adequately support farmers, citing issues like low minimum support prices and logistical mishandlings.

The session observed significant disruptions as opposition members protested perceived procurement failures, leading to repeated adjournments and walkouts, highlighting the tense political climate surrounding the farming sector.

