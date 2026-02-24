Left Menu

Odisha's Paddy Procurement Promises and Political Showdown

Odisha's Minister K C Patra assured the Assembly of comprehensive paddy procurement, amid opposition charges of mismanagement. While the state government plans to buy from all registered farmers by March 31, accusations of price discrepancies and logistical issues sparked heated debates, leading to protests and walkouts in the House.

On Tuesday, Odisha's Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister, K C Patra, affirmed in the Assembly that the state government would ensure the procurement of paddy from all registered farmers by March 31, addressing the alleged mismanagement in the process.

The commitment was made during a session rife with accusations from opposition parties. Congress member Taraprasad Bahinipati criticized past and current administrations for failing to adequately support farmers, citing issues like low minimum support prices and logistical mishandlings.

The session observed significant disruptions as opposition members protested perceived procurement failures, leading to repeated adjournments and walkouts, highlighting the tense political climate surrounding the farming sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

