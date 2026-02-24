Aaditya Thackeray's Green Call: Halt the Construction to Clear Mumbai's Air

Aaditya Thackeray, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA, has called for a halt in private construction projects across Mumbai for a week, citing the escalation of air pollution as a crucial concern. The MLA expressed dismay over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) inaction, emphasizing the urgent need for stringent anti-pollution measures.

In a candid briefing at Vidhan Bhavan, Thackeray criticized the civic authorities for their lackluster response to the city's deteriorating air quality. He proposed a temporary suspension of construction activities to mitigate dust emissions, advocating for a comprehensive construction management schedule.

Additionally, Thackeray highlighted an incident of alleged animal cruelty at a shelter in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, urging Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to investigate and revoke the shelter's license if necessary. He stressed using state resources to pursue the matter and emphasized the importance of protecting both citizens and animals.

(With inputs from agencies.)