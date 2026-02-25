Left Menu

Tragic Downpours: Brazil's Minas Gerais Faces Deadly Rains

At least 25 people have died following heavy rains in Minas Gerais, Brazil, with 43 still missing. The deluge caused flooding and landslides, displacing about 440 people. President Lula da Silva has offered condolences and emphasized priorities including humanitarian aid, restoration of services, and supporting displaced residents.

Updated: 25-02-2026 02:13 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 02:13 IST
In Brazil's southeastern state of Minas Gerais, heavy rains have tragically led to the deaths of at least 25 individuals, local authorities reported on Tuesday. In the wake of severe weather conditions, 43 people are still unaccounted for in the region.

The state's fire department confirmed the loss of 18 lives in Juiz de Fora and seven in Uba, around 110 kilometers (68 miles) apart. Amidst the chaos, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva extended his condolences via a post on X, prioritizing humanitarian assistance, services restoration, and aid for reconstruction.

The relentless downpour has displaced approximately 440 residents in Juiz de Fora, as the heavy rains triggered significant flooding and landslides. Local officials have suspended classes in municipal schools as specialized teams are on the ground, aiding in incident response and locating missing persons. Brazil's government has declared a state of calamity in Juiz de Fora to expedite relief and humanitarian efforts in response to the unprecedented rains of February.

