Left Menu

Devastating Rains Lead to Tragedy in Southeastern Brazil

Heavy rains in Brazil's Minas Gerais state caused at least 30 deaths, with 39 people missing. Floods and landslides have displaced 440 residents in Juiz de Fora, prompting a state of public calamity. Emergency teams are actively searching for missing individuals as residents contend with unprecedented weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 05:23 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 05:23 IST
Devastating Rains Lead to Tragedy in Southeastern Brazil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Devastating rainfall in Brazil's southeastern state of Minas Gerais has led to the tragic deaths of at least 30 individuals, with 39 others unaccounted for, according to local authorities. The state's fire department confirmed fatalities in the cities of Juiz de Fora and Uba, which are located about 110 km apart.

In a statement posted online, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed his condolences, emphasizing the government's focus on humanitarian efforts, restoration of basic services, and support for displaced residents. Nearly 440 people have reportedly been forced to leave their homes in Juiz de Fora as the relentless downpour triggered dangerous flooding and landslides, causing the suspension of municipal school classes.

Emergency teams have been deployed to manage the crisis and are rigorously searching for missing persons. Brazil's government has officially declared a state of calamity in Juiz de Fora, expediting aid efforts. The severe weather coincides with Brazil's peak rainy season, which has brought more than double the typical rainfall in February, marking it as the city's rainiest month on record.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Devastating Rains Lead to Tragedy in Southeastern Brazil

Devastating Rains Lead to Tragedy in Southeastern Brazil

 Global
2
Trump's Vision: Transforming Dulles Airport's Future

Trump's Vision: Transforming Dulles Airport's Future

 Global
3
Mexico Assures World Cup Safety Amid Cartel Violence

Mexico Assures World Cup Safety Amid Cartel Violence

 Global
4
Apple Investors Dismiss China's Manufacturing Dependence Concerns

Apple Investors Dismiss China's Manufacturing Dependence Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026