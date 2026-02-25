Devastating Rains Lead to Tragedy in Southeastern Brazil

Devastating rainfall in Brazil's southeastern state of Minas Gerais has led to the tragic deaths of at least 30 individuals, with 39 others unaccounted for, according to local authorities. The state's fire department confirmed fatalities in the cities of Juiz de Fora and Uba, which are located about 110 km apart.

In a statement posted online, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed his condolences, emphasizing the government's focus on humanitarian efforts, restoration of basic services, and support for displaced residents. Nearly 440 people have reportedly been forced to leave their homes in Juiz de Fora as the relentless downpour triggered dangerous flooding and landslides, causing the suspension of municipal school classes.

Emergency teams have been deployed to manage the crisis and are rigorously searching for missing persons. Brazil's government has officially declared a state of calamity in Juiz de Fora, expediting aid efforts. The severe weather coincides with Brazil's peak rainy season, which has brought more than double the typical rainfall in February, marking it as the city's rainiest month on record.

