India's First Cannabis-Based Medicinal Project Takes Root in Jammu

In a groundbreaking development, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has revealed that India's inaugural cannabis-based medicinal project is underway in Jammu, marking a significant shift in how this plant is perceived. The initiative, a collaborative effort through a public-private partnership with a French company, aims to transform cannabis into a source of export-quality medicines.

The project is part of a broader strategy to produce painkillers to treat conditions such as cancer and diabetic neuropathy. Described as a pioneering move, Singh emphasized that this endeavor would not only create export opportunities but also challenge existing perceptions about cannabis as merely an intoxicant.

Spearheaded by CSIR-IIIM, the project is receiving notable attention for revamping older infrastructures in Jammu into state-of-the-art facilities. Emphasizing environmental sustainability, the new construction promises to be a 'totally green' building, while addressing legal and administrative hurdles for cannabis cultivation and usage.

