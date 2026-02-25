Mizoram's Bold Move: Ensuring Stability in Crop Prices

The Mizoram government has announced a significant budget allocation of 150 crore for the procurement of key crops in the upcoming 2026-27 fiscal year. Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister PC Vanlalruata highlighted the plan during an assembly session.

Under the scheme, crucial crops such as ginger, chilli, dry broomsticks, turmeric, and paddy will be procured at a guaranteed minimum price, supporting local farmers. Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who manages the finance portfolio, is set to present the budget soon.

The government strives to assist farmers in achieving favorable pricing terms, ensuring ginger yields sell at or above Rs 50 per kg. Any shortfall in selling price will be compensated to help farmers sustain themselves economically. Support price systems have historically been integrated into Zoram People's Movement's (ZPM) pre-poll commitments.