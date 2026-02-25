Left Menu

Mizoram's Bold Move: Ensuring Stability in Crop Prices

Mizoram plans to allocate a budget provision of 150 crore for crop procurement in the 2026-27 fiscal year. The state government aims to stabilize prices for five key crops—ginger, chilli, dry broomsticks, turmeric, and paddy—by ensuring farmers receive at least Rs 50 per kg, fulfilling pre-poll promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:18 IST
Mizoram's Bold Move: Ensuring Stability in Crop Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram government has announced a significant budget allocation of 150 crore for the procurement of key crops in the upcoming 2026-27 fiscal year. Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister PC Vanlalruata highlighted the plan during an assembly session.

Under the scheme, crucial crops such as ginger, chilli, dry broomsticks, turmeric, and paddy will be procured at a guaranteed minimum price, supporting local farmers. Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who manages the finance portfolio, is set to present the budget soon.

The government strives to assist farmers in achieving favorable pricing terms, ensuring ginger yields sell at or above Rs 50 per kg. Any shortfall in selling price will be compensated to help farmers sustain themselves economically. Support price systems have historically been integrated into Zoram People's Movement's (ZPM) pre-poll commitments.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Treasury's Sanction Squeeze: Unraveling Iran's Shadow Fleet

U.S. Treasury's Sanction Squeeze: Unraveling Iran's Shadow Fleet

 Global
2
Tensions Mount: State Cops Clash Over 'Shirtless Protest' Arrests

Tensions Mount: State Cops Clash Over 'Shirtless Protest' Arrests

 India
3
Pride of Puducherry: Model Elections Set Benchmark for the Nation

Pride of Puducherry: Model Elections Set Benchmark for the Nation

 India
4
Inmate Caught with Smuggled Phones and SIM Cards at Yerawada Prison

Inmate Caught with Smuggled Phones and SIM Cards at Yerawada Prison

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026