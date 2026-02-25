Left Menu

Reviving Srinagar: Transforming Infrastructure and Enhancing Cultural Identity

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has initiated infrastructure and river conservation projects in Srinagar and Budgam, worth over Rs 190 crore. These projects aim at pollution abatement, cultural beautification, and improved sewage systems, reflecting a commitment to urban and environmental development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:19 IST
Reviving Srinagar: Transforming Infrastructure and Enhancing Cultural Identity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah laid the foundation for infrastructure and river conservation projects worth over Rs 190 crore in Srinagar and Budgam districts. The initiatives span five constituencies, focusing on urban beautification, pollution abatement in the Jhelum river, and sewage treatment infrastructure for Doodh Ganga.

In Srinagar, Abdullah inaugurated Bab-ul-Sultan-ul-Arifeen, a city gateway featuring artistic calligraphy, aimed at enhancing the locality's aesthetic and cultural identity. He also initiated a significant environmental project at Brari-Nambal Munawarabad to curb pollution in the Jhelum and established sewage plants, demonstrating a commitment to upgrading civic amenities.

Addressing the gathering, Abdullah emphasized the importance of modern infrastructure in Srinagar, describing the projects' potential to transform the city. He highlighted the need for efficient drainage systems to prevent waterlogging and the importance of water conservation amidst changing climate patterns, assuring a transformed city in three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Strike Escalates Conflict in Eastern Congo: M23 Spokesperson Killed

Drone Strike Escalates Conflict in Eastern Congo: M23 Spokesperson Killed

 Senegal
2
UEFA Dismisses Benfica's Appeal: Controversy Surrounding Prestianni's Suspension

UEFA Dismisses Benfica's Appeal: Controversy Surrounding Prestianni's Suspen...

 Switzerland
3
Tech Rally Lifts Nasdaq and S&P 500 Pre-Nvidia Earnings

Tech Rally Lifts Nasdaq and S&P 500 Pre-Nvidia Earnings

 Global
4
Political Clash Over Renaming: Mamata Banerjee's Proposal Sparks Controversy in West Bengal

Political Clash Over Renaming: Mamata Banerjee's Proposal Sparks Controversy...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026