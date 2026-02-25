Reviving Srinagar: Transforming Infrastructure and Enhancing Cultural Identity

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah laid the foundation for infrastructure and river conservation projects worth over Rs 190 crore in Srinagar and Budgam districts. The initiatives span five constituencies, focusing on urban beautification, pollution abatement in the Jhelum river, and sewage treatment infrastructure for Doodh Ganga.

In Srinagar, Abdullah inaugurated Bab-ul-Sultan-ul-Arifeen, a city gateway featuring artistic calligraphy, aimed at enhancing the locality's aesthetic and cultural identity. He also initiated a significant environmental project at Brari-Nambal Munawarabad to curb pollution in the Jhelum and established sewage plants, demonstrating a commitment to upgrading civic amenities.

Addressing the gathering, Abdullah emphasized the importance of modern infrastructure in Srinagar, describing the projects' potential to transform the city. He highlighted the need for efficient drainage systems to prevent waterlogging and the importance of water conservation amidst changing climate patterns, assuring a transformed city in three years.

