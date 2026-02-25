Tragic Attack on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Ababeel Squad
In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, unidentified gunmen opened fire on the Ababeel Squad during Iftar, resulting in four policemen dead and two injured. Chief Minister Sohail Afridi expressed grief and demanded a thorough investigation. The attack highlights ongoing terrorist threats in the region.
On Wednesday, a shocking attack unfolded in Pakistan's volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, as unidentified gunmen targeted a police patrol during Iftar, the meal after sunset during Ramzan. Four policemen were killed instantly, while two others sustained serious injuries in this brazen attack.
The ambush occurred near the Nawai Kallay area, in the Bajaur district near Afghanistan. The victims were members of the Ababeel Squad, a special patrolling unit. The policemen, identified as Yar Zada, Dawood, Imran, Siraj, Irshad, and Azizur, were heading to the Bajaur police lines after duty when tragedy struck.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi expressed profound sorrow over the incident, urging authorities to provide optimal medical care for the injured. He vowed that these terrorist acts would not undermine the resolve of local law enforcement.
