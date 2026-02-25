Caribbean Leaders Urge US-Cuba Dialogue Amid Crisis
Amid heightened tensions between the US and Cuba due to the blocking of oil shipments, CARICOM leaders are pushing for dialogue to prevent a humanitarian crisis that could affect the wider Caribbean region. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Caribbean leaders to discuss related challenges, including migration and drug trafficking.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's recent visit to the Caribbean has highlighted the mounting challenges posed by the American blockade of oil shipments to Cuba, a move escalating tensions between the longstanding adversaries.
Rubio's talks with CARICOM leaders underscored the potential for a humanitarian crisis as they seek to address migration and drug trafficking within the region. Meanwhile, Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness advocates dialogue to mitigate the crisis's ripple effects.
During these discussions, stakeholders emphasized that collaboration and humanitarian concern for Cuba are vital for Caribbean stability, urging the United States to engage in constructive discourse with the island nation.
