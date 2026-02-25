Caribbean Leaders Urge US-Cuba Dialogue Amid Crisis

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's recent visit to the Caribbean has highlighted the mounting challenges posed by the American blockade of oil shipments to Cuba, a move escalating tensions between the longstanding adversaries.

Rubio's talks with CARICOM leaders underscored the potential for a humanitarian crisis as they seek to address migration and drug trafficking within the region. Meanwhile, Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness advocates dialogue to mitigate the crisis's ripple effects.

During these discussions, stakeholders emphasized that collaboration and humanitarian concern for Cuba are vital for Caribbean stability, urging the United States to engage in constructive discourse with the island nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)