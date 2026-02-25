Left Menu

Mega Demolition Drive in Rajkot: Over 1,400 Homes Razed

A major demolition drive in Rajkot city led to the removal of over 1,400 structures, freeing land valued at Rs 350 crore. The operation cleared 33,750 sq mt on TP Road and 55,000 sq mt along Aji river banks, relocating 1,378 residents to safer areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:30 IST
Mega Demolition Drive in Rajkot: Over 1,400 Homes Razed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A massive demolition drive in Rajkot city has resulted in the removal of more than 1,400 homes over a two-day operation, freeing land valued at over Rs 350 crore, officials reported on Wednesday.

The action targeted 497 illegal structures on TP Road, freeing up 33,750 square meters, and an additional 992 structures along the Aji river bank, releasing 55,000 square meters of land. The demolition, involving 1,512 municipal employees and 261 vehicles, aims to enhance accessibility and safety, particularly during monsoon rains.

Municipal commissioner Tushar Sumera noted the demolitions included over 200 bungalow-like houses, with some valued at up to Rs 20 lakh. The cleared area will now see better infrastructure, such as improved roads, facilitating emergency services access.

TRENDING

1
Punjab Police in Pre-Wedding Shoot Controversy

Punjab Police in Pre-Wedding Shoot Controversy

 India
2
Controversial Ban on Palestine Action Faces Appeal in UK Court

Controversial Ban on Palestine Action Faces Appeal in UK Court

 Global
3
Puducherry's Exemplary Electoral Integrity Lauded

Puducherry's Exemplary Electoral Integrity Lauded

 India
4
Modi Strengthens Ties with Israel Amid Regional Tensions

Modi Strengthens Ties with Israel Amid Regional Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026