Mega Demolition Drive in Rajkot: Over 1,400 Homes Razed

A massive demolition drive in Rajkot city has resulted in the removal of more than 1,400 homes over a two-day operation, freeing land valued at over Rs 350 crore, officials reported on Wednesday.

The action targeted 497 illegal structures on TP Road, freeing up 33,750 square meters, and an additional 992 structures along the Aji river bank, releasing 55,000 square meters of land. The demolition, involving 1,512 municipal employees and 261 vehicles, aims to enhance accessibility and safety, particularly during monsoon rains.

Municipal commissioner Tushar Sumera noted the demolitions included over 200 bungalow-like houses, with some valued at up to Rs 20 lakh. The cleared area will now see better infrastructure, such as improved roads, facilitating emergency services access.