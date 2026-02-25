Revolutionizing Distance Measurement in the Cosmos: A Novel Method for Pulsars

In a groundbreaking development, scientists from IIT-Kanpur's Department of Physics and SPASE, along with the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics, have introduced a novel approach to measure distances to pulsars, stars emitting regular radio flashes. This method, detailed in the 'Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society,' tackles one of astronomy's fundamental challenges: accurately measuring astronomical distances.

Traditional methods like trigonometric parallax only work nearby, while techniques based on neutral hydrogen absorption often lack precision. The new technique integrates two radio wave effects—dispersion measure and scatter broadening—produced by free electrons in the interstellar medium, offering greater accuracy. This innovative approach is demonstrated using pulsars near the Gum Nebula and promises reliable distance measurements, aiding future astronomical research.

Importantly, this method reduces dependence on existing Galactic electron density models, often unreliable in certain Milky Way regions, and may even be applied to fast radio bursts, enhancing our understanding of both galactic and extragalactic phenomena. The research was a collaborative effort of Dr. Ashish Kumar, Prof. Avinash A Deshpande, and Prof. Pankaj Jain.