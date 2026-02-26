Millennium BCP Achieves Record Profits with Strategic Shareholder Returns

Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium bcp, announced a record-setting 12% increase in its 2025 net profits, largely driven by strong earnings at its Polish subsidiary. The bank reported a consolidated net profit of 1.02 billion euros, slightly surpassing the estimated 996 million euros.

The bank plans to propose a dividend payout of 50% of net income to its shareholders through 2028, complemented by a share buyback program that could enhance total shareholder returns to 90% of profits. This commitment marks an increase from the current shareholder return rate of up to 75% of profits.

Despite an interest-rate cut environment by both the European Central Bank and Poland's central bank, consolidated net interest income rose by 2.4% to 2.9 billion euros. The CEO, Miguel Maya, stated that growth was fueled by customer base expansion and pricing discipline.