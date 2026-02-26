Norway and India: A Strategic Partnership for Climate Action and Ocean Conservation

Environmental protection and climate action are central to Norway's diplomatic approach to India, as emphasized by the Norwegian envoy May-Elin Stener at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2026.

Stener highlighted Norway's commitment to nature-based solutions through global collaboration and financial support, focusing primarily on forests and oceans. Key components of this bilateral relationship include the Tropical Forest Forever Facility and efforts to conserve the planet's vital rainforests.

Another significant area of cooperation is marine protection, including initiatives to combat plastic pollution in India's waters. Norway and India are both nations with vested interests in blue economy projects, underlining the broader bilateral ties rooted in combating climate change.

