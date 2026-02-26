Left Menu

Norway and India: A Strategic Partnership for Climate Action and Ocean Conservation

Norway's strategy for engagement with India focuses on environmental protection and climate action. Key initiatives include collaborative efforts on forestry and oceans, a Tropical Forest Facility, and a marine pollution initiative in India aimed at addressing plastic waste.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 13:49 IST
Norway and India: A Strategic Partnership for Climate Action and Ocean Conservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Environmental protection and climate action are central to Norway's diplomatic approach to India, as emphasized by the Norwegian envoy May-Elin Stener at the World Sustainable Development Summit 2026.

Stener highlighted Norway's commitment to nature-based solutions through global collaboration and financial support, focusing primarily on forests and oceans. Key components of this bilateral relationship include the Tropical Forest Forever Facility and efforts to conserve the planet's vital rainforests.

Another significant area of cooperation is marine protection, including initiatives to combat plastic pollution in India's waters. Norway and India are both nations with vested interests in blue economy projects, underlining the broader bilateral ties rooted in combating climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Stocks Steady Amid Mixed Corporate Earnings and AI Prospects

European Stocks Steady Amid Mixed Corporate Earnings and AI Prospects

 Global
2
Greenland Tightens Grip on Foreign Real Estate Amid Surging U.S. Interest

Greenland Tightens Grip on Foreign Real Estate Amid Surging U.S. Interest

 Global
3
South Korea and UAE Forge $35 Billion Defence Alliance

South Korea and UAE Forge $35 Billion Defence Alliance

 South Korea
4
Rebuilding Ukraine: A Post-War Prosperity Path Amidst Diplomatic Stalemate

Rebuilding Ukraine: A Post-War Prosperity Path Amidst Diplomatic Stalemate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026