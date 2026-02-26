Left Menu

Visakhapatnam Wins USD 1 Million Grant for Climate Innovation

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh's largest city, received a USD 1 million grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies for its innovative initiative, Vizag-Prajamukhi Urban Living Lab (V-PULL). This recognition highlights the city's efforts in enhancing climate resilience through citizen-driven solutions, marking its global recognition in climate-resilient urban governance.

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh's largest city, has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing a USD 1 million grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies' 2025-26 Mayors Challenge. This award was granted for the city's unique initiative, Vizag-Prajamukhi Urban Living Lab (V-PULL), focusing on innovative climate resilience.

The project, originating from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), was recognized for its impactful civic participation framework. It aims to mitigate the effects of natural disasters such as floods, cyclones, and heatwaves through participatory, citizen-driven approaches. Vizag stood out among more than 630 cities, marking its significance on a global platform.

The USD 1 million grant will aid GVMC in strengthening its bottom-up governance approach and disaster preparedness initiatives, further expanding them across the city. This accomplishment places Visakhapatnam alongside leading global cities in addressing urban climate challenges, supported by Bloomberg's initiative founded by Michael R. Bloomberg.

