Rajasthan Allocates Rs 344.70 Crore to Combat Jaipur's Air Pollution

The Rajasthan government announced the allocation of Rs 344.70 crore under the 15th finance commission to enhance the air quality in Jaipur. The funding, provided by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, will be utilized by the Jaipur Municipal Corporation to tackle pollution through a series of measures.

Minister of State for Environment, Sanjay Sharma, highlighted the joint efforts of the Centre and the state in promoting electric vehicles and green initiatives. He also mentioned the significant role played by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in advancing electric mobility across India.

Furthermore, Sharma detailed the completion of a green belt over 21.7 sq km in Jaipur as part of the National Clean Air Programme. A study by IIT Kanpur identified key pollution sources, including road dust, construction activities, vehicular and industrial emissions, and waste burning.

(With inputs from agencies.)