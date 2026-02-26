Grisly Discovery: Leopard Found Dead with Claws Removed in Shahapur Forest

A grim discovery was made in the Washala forest range of Shahapur taluka as officials found a dead leopard with its claws removed. The carcass was discovered in a dry nullah within the Susarwadi village limits on Tuesday, according to a veterinary officer.

Authorities suspect that the animal was killed at a different location and later dumped in the nullah. Investigators are working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the death of the leopard.

Officials are awaiting the results of an autopsy to confirm the cause of death, as the case has sparked concern among wildlife conservationists and local communities.