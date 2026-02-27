Left Menu

Tremors in Peru: A 5.0 Earthquake Shakes Central Region

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck central Peru on Thursday, according to the National Seismological Center. The earthquake's epicenter was located south of Lima, with a depth of 53 kilometers. Initial reports indicate no significant damage.

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake jolted central Peru on Thursday, as confirmed by the country's National Seismological Center. The tremor was felt in the Peruvian capital, Lima, causing brief panic among residents.

The epicenter of the quake was pinpointed to be south of Lima, occurring at a depth of 53 kilometers beneath the earth's surface. Despite the moderate strength of the earthquake, authorities have not reported any significant damages or casualties at this time.

Seismologists continue to monitor the situation closely as emergency services remain on standby. Residents are advised to stay informed and follow any safety directives issued by local emergency management agencies.

