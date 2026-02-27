OpenAI plans to bolster safety protocols and establish direct communication with Canadian law enforcement after a tragic school shooting. In a bid to enhance detection of policy violations, the company's vice president of global policy, Ann O'Leary, wrote to Canada's AI minister, promising improved safety measures.

O'Leary outlined steps to strengthen detection systems against violent activity and offered collaboration with federal and provincial governments. This comes after Canadian ministers summoned OpenAI's safety team following the company's failure to report a banned ChatGPT user, who was an alleged shooter, to authorities.

The implicated individual, Jesse Van Rootselaar, is suspected of killing eight people in Tumbler Ridge before taking her life. Although OpenAI had previously flagged her account for misuse, it did not reach law enforcement criteria. The company is now committed to reviewing detection thresholds and sharing new findings with police.

