Denver Mayor Shields Protesters from ICE Enforcement Amid Tensions
Denver Mayor Mike Johnston has authorized the city's police to protect peaceful protesters from ICE operations, banning the agency from city property. This move follows the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration and other cities also taking measures to counter these federal initiatives.
Denver Mayor Mike Johnston signed an order on Thursday permitting the city's police to defend peaceful protesters against federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations and restrict ICE from city-owned property.
The Trump administration's heightened use of ICE in immigration crackdowns, heavily criticized by human rights activists, has prompted Democratic leaders to seek protective measures. This move follows incidents like the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens by federal agents in Minnesota.
In response to ICE operations, including potential surges in agents, Johnston's directive calls on law enforcement to employ de-escalation tactics to protect peaceful demonstrators and uphold free speech. The White House has urged local cooperation with ICE, but Democratic cities, threatened with potential funding freezes, continue to push back.
