Left Menu

Denver Mayor Shields Protesters from ICE Enforcement Amid Tensions

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston has authorized the city's police to protect peaceful protesters from ICE operations, banning the agency from city property. This move follows the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration and other cities also taking measures to counter these federal initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 06:49 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 06:49 IST
Denver Mayor Shields Protesters from ICE Enforcement Amid Tensions

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston signed an order on Thursday permitting the city's police to defend peaceful protesters against federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations and restrict ICE from city-owned property.

The Trump administration's heightened use of ICE in immigration crackdowns, heavily criticized by human rights activists, has prompted Democratic leaders to seek protective measures. This move follows incidents like the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens by federal agents in Minnesota.

In response to ICE operations, including potential surges in agents, Johnston's directive calls on law enforcement to employ de-escalation tactics to protect peaceful demonstrators and uphold free speech. The White House has urged local cooperation with ICE, but Democratic cities, threatened with potential funding freezes, continue to push back.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
OpenAI Strengthens Canadian Safety Ties Post-‘Tumbler Ridge Tragedy’

OpenAI Strengthens Canadian Safety Ties Post-‘Tumbler Ridge Tragedy’

 Global
2
Argentina's Glacier Law Reform: A Boon for Mining, a Fear for Environment

Argentina's Glacier Law Reform: A Boon for Mining, a Fear for Environment

 Global
3
Meta’s AI Ambitions: A Deep Dive into Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Deals

Meta’s AI Ambitions: A Deep Dive into Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Deals

 Global
4
Controversial Detention of Columbia Student Stirs Debate

Controversial Detention of Columbia Student Stirs Debate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026