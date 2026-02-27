Left Menu

Rebuilding Dreams: A United Future in Wayanad's New Model Township

In July 2024, a devastating landslide in Kerala's Wayanad district led to a transformative township project. The initiative aimed to relocate survivors, keeping communities intact. The first beneficiaries will receive homes with modern amenities on March 1, 2025, signaling new beginnings and hope for a close-knit future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On July 30, 2024, a catastrophic landslide in Kerala's Wayanad district altered the lives of hundreds. The disaster obliterated homes, shops, and roads, leaving behind only despair and destruction.

In response, the Kerala government initiated a township project to rehabilitate survivors together. The new settlement at Elton Estates now features sturdy homes and essential facilities. Among them are a hospital, school, and community spaces, laying the groundwork for community resilience.

The first wave of 178 families will receive their new homes on March 1, 2025. With solar-powered sustainability and eco-friendly infrastructure, this development is a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of community solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

