Rebuilding Dreams: A United Future in Wayanad's New Model Township

On July 30, 2024, a catastrophic landslide in Kerala's Wayanad district altered the lives of hundreds. The disaster obliterated homes, shops, and roads, leaving behind only despair and destruction.

In response, the Kerala government initiated a township project to rehabilitate survivors together. The new settlement at Elton Estates now features sturdy homes and essential facilities. Among them are a hospital, school, and community spaces, laying the groundwork for community resilience.

The first wave of 178 families will receive their new homes on March 1, 2025. With solar-powered sustainability and eco-friendly infrastructure, this development is a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of community solidarity.

