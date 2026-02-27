Rebuilding Dreams: A United Future in Wayanad's New Model Township
In July 2024, a devastating landslide in Kerala's Wayanad district led to a transformative township project. The initiative aimed to relocate survivors, keeping communities intact. The first beneficiaries will receive homes with modern amenities on March 1, 2025, signaling new beginnings and hope for a close-knit future.
- Country:
- India
On July 30, 2024, a catastrophic landslide in Kerala's Wayanad district altered the lives of hundreds. The disaster obliterated homes, shops, and roads, leaving behind only despair and destruction.
In response, the Kerala government initiated a township project to rehabilitate survivors together. The new settlement at Elton Estates now features sturdy homes and essential facilities. Among them are a hospital, school, and community spaces, laying the groundwork for community resilience.
The first wave of 178 families will receive their new homes on March 1, 2025. With solar-powered sustainability and eco-friendly infrastructure, this development is a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of community solidarity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala Pioneers Community-Owned Energy Storage to Boost Resilience
Delhi's Green Initiative: Boosting Community Parks with Crore-Worth Financial Support
Devastating Attack in Adamawa: A Community Under Siege
Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress of 'Politics of Hatred' Against Banjara Community
Communication Strategist launches unique voter data platform focused on Indian-American community