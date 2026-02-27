Cheetah Cubs Boost Population in India’s Kuno National Park

In a significant development for wildlife conservation, South African cheetah Gamini, residing at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, has given birth to her fourth cub, contributing to the growing cheetah population in India.

The Union Environment Minister, Bhupender Yadav, announced this milestone on Friday, highlighting that this birth has increased the number of cheetahs in India to 39, including 28 cubs born in the country.

Gamini's relocation to India in September 2022 was part of an ambitious project aiming to revive the cheetah population, which had vanished from the Indian landscape decades ago. Intensive monitoring confirmed the birth, and all cubs are reported to be healthy.