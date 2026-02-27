Cheetah Cubs Boost Population in India’s Kuno National Park
Gamini, a South African cheetah at Kuno National Park, has given birth to her fourth cub, raising the Indian cheetah count to 39. This includes 28 cubs born in India. The initiative is part of a project to restore the cheetah population, extinct in India decades ago.
In a significant development for wildlife conservation, South African cheetah Gamini, residing at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, has given birth to her fourth cub, contributing to the growing cheetah population in India.
The Union Environment Minister, Bhupender Yadav, announced this milestone on Friday, highlighting that this birth has increased the number of cheetahs in India to 39, including 28 cubs born in the country.
Gamini's relocation to India in September 2022 was part of an ambitious project aiming to revive the cheetah population, which had vanished from the Indian landscape decades ago. Intensive monitoring confirmed the birth, and all cubs are reported to be healthy.
