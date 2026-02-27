Mountain Might: Joint Military Exercise in India's High-Altitude Terrain
A joint artillery field firing exercise by the Indian Army and allied forces enhanced inter-agency coordination and operational preparedness in high-altitude terrains like Lohit district, Arunachal Pradesh. The exercise focused on joint synergy, advanced technology integration, and reinforced combat readiness under realistic battlefield conditions.
In a demonstration of military prowess, the Indian Army, alongside the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Arunachal Scouts, Para Special Forces, and the new Bhairav Battalion, executed a comprehensive three-day artillery exercise in Tezu, Lohit district.
Conducted from February 23 to 25, this operation aimed at bolstering synergy and operational readiness in the geopolitically significant high-altitude regions. Defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat detailed the exercise's focus on inter-agency cooperation and effective battlefield integration.
The exercise featured live artillery missions under simulated conditions, mirroring real-time combat scenarios. These drills reinforced the integration of next-gen technology and equipment, ultimately fortifying India's war-fighting capabilities against evolving challenges, particularly in regions like Arunachal Pradesh.
