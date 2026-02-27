Left Menu

Kerala's First Compressed Biogas Plant Sparks Green Revolution

Kerala's first Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant, inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, marks a significant step in sustainable waste management. Located in Kochi, it processes 150 tonnes of biodegradable waste daily, generating biogas and organic manure. This initiative represents progress in clean energy and urban development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:18 IST
Kerala's First Compressed Biogas Plant Sparks Green Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has unveiled Kerala's first Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant, a pioneering project by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, at Brahmapuram in Kochi. The initiative highlights Kochi as the first city in the state to address biodegradable waste management through a CBG facility.

The newly commissioned plant is designed to process 150 tonnes of biodegradable municipal solid waste daily. It will produce 5.6 tonnes of compressed biogas and 28 tonnes of organic manure each day, offering a powerful solution to long-standing waste management issues.

Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi commended the project as a testament to clean energy and sustainable urban development. The collaborative effort between BPCL, the Kerala Government, and the Kochi Corporation underscores a commitment to a circular economy and eco-friendly innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Helicopter Lifeline: Rachel Reeves to Secure British Jobs with Leonardo Deal

Helicopter Lifeline: Rachel Reeves to Secure British Jobs with Leonardo Deal

 Global
2
Congress votes are not stolen; rather, people do not consider Congress worthy of their votes: PM Modi.

Congress votes are not stolen; rather, people do not consider Congress worth...

 India
3
Sheikh Hasina Faces Murder Charges Amidst Bangladesh's Tumultuous Political Climate

Sheikh Hasina Faces Murder Charges Amidst Bangladesh's Tumultuous Political ...

 Bangladesh
4
Millennials first taught a lesson to Congress, and now Gen-Z is ready to do the same: PM Modi.

Millennials first taught a lesson to Congress, and now Gen-Z is ready to do ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026