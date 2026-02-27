Kerala's First Compressed Biogas Plant Sparks Green Revolution

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has unveiled Kerala's first Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant, a pioneering project by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, at Brahmapuram in Kochi. The initiative highlights Kochi as the first city in the state to address biodegradable waste management through a CBG facility.

The newly commissioned plant is designed to process 150 tonnes of biodegradable municipal solid waste daily. It will produce 5.6 tonnes of compressed biogas and 28 tonnes of organic manure each day, offering a powerful solution to long-standing waste management issues.

Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi commended the project as a testament to clean energy and sustainable urban development. The collaborative effort between BPCL, the Kerala Government, and the Kochi Corporation underscores a commitment to a circular economy and eco-friendly innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)