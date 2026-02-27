Left Menu

Reddy's Drive for Urban Safety and Sanitization in Telangana

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, emphasizes sanitation, mosquito control, and food safety in the Core Urban Region. He advises using technology for better monitoring and proposes innovative solutions like a rating system for hotels, enhanced fire safety, and water harvesting wells.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:47 IST
Reddy's Drive for Urban Safety and Sanitization in Telangana
Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of Telangana has ordered a focus on enhancing sanitation, mosquito control, and food safety in the Core Urban Region. During a review meeting, he directed officials to assign special numbers to streetlights and link them to a central dashboard for efficient oversight.

Reddy highlighted the importance of food safety, recommending the installation of CCTV cameras in hotel kitchens connected to the Command Control Centre. He further suggested exploring the feasibility of a rating and certification system for hotels.

To bolster safety, Reddy instructed the use of advanced technology for fire protection and proposed the implementation of a pilot project to create water harvesting wells at strategic locations to improve urban infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Expresses Discontent Over Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Expresses Discontent Over Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Jammu Division: ACB's Bold Move

Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Jammu Division: ACB's Bold Move

 India
3
NASA Ramps Up Artemis Program Amid Lunar Race with China

NASA Ramps Up Artemis Program Amid Lunar Race with China

 Global
4
Belarusian Journalists Convicted Amid Crackdown on Dissent

Belarusian Journalists Convicted Amid Crackdown on Dissent

 Estonia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026