Reddy's Drive for Urban Safety and Sanitization in Telangana

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of Telangana has ordered a focus on enhancing sanitation, mosquito control, and food safety in the Core Urban Region. During a review meeting, he directed officials to assign special numbers to streetlights and link them to a central dashboard for efficient oversight.

Reddy highlighted the importance of food safety, recommending the installation of CCTV cameras in hotel kitchens connected to the Command Control Centre. He further suggested exploring the feasibility of a rating and certification system for hotels.

To bolster safety, Reddy instructed the use of advanced technology for fire protection and proposed the implementation of a pilot project to create water harvesting wells at strategic locations to improve urban infrastructure.

