Pentagon and Anthropic: A High-Stakes AI Stand-Off
President Trump orders a ban on federal agencies using Anthropic's technology amid a dispute over AI safety with the Pentagon. This conflict, centered on AI's role in national security, involves public criticism and support from industry leaders, highlighting potential ramifications for Anthropic and its competitors.
President Donald Trump announced a directive on Friday for federal agencies to cease utilizing technology from Anthropic. The decision follows a contentious dispute with the Pentagon regarding artificial intelligence safety protocols. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth identified Anthropic as a supply chain risk, threatening the company's relationships with military vendors.
The conflict arose as bipartisan pressure mounted on Anthropic to allow unrestricted military use of its AI technology, a demand the company declined. In response, Trump criticized the firm on his social media platform, underscoring a potential ban on Anthropic's AI models across federal agencies, sparing the Pentagon a temporary phase-out period.
The debate brings to light broader concerns about AI in national security, as allies and rivals of Anthropic within Silicon Valley weigh in on the implications. Notably, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman showed solidarity with Anthropic, while the Pentagon explores partnerships with other AI companies, including Elon Musk's Grok, to replace Anthropic's AI technology.
