Tragic Electrocution Claims Lives of Two Farmers in Village

Two farmers, Ramkumar Pal and Saheb Prasad Pal, were electrocuted to death in Ratauli village while irrigating their field. Villagers tried to rescue them using sticks, but they were declared dead at the hospital. The incident is under investigation, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 01-03-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 19:55 IST
Two farmers tragically lost their lives in an electrocution incident in Ratauli village, Asandra area, on Sunday. Ramkumar Pal, 45, and his cousin Saheb Prasad Pal, 48, were fatally shocked while attempting to irrigate their field, officials reported.

The villagers acted quickly, using sticks to separate the two from the live wire they came into contact with, but despite their efforts, the farmers were declared dead upon reaching a local hospital, police confirmed.

Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and investigations are ongoing. Both victims were the primary earners for their families, adding to the community's grief, according to locals. Tehsildar Umesh Dwivedi has verified the cause as electrocution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

