India's First AI-Driven Skill Census Launched in Mumbai

In a groundbreaking move, the Saksham Skill Census, India's first AI-powered skill census, was launched today at RD National College, Bandra West. This ambitious initiative seeks to develop a comprehensive livelihood intelligence model specifically for Mumbai Suburban's H-West Ward.

The launch event attracted notable dignitaries, including Hon. Minister of IT, Shri Ashish Shelar, and Mumbai Suburban District Collector, Shri Saurabh Katiyar IAS. Ashwin Srivastava, Founder of Sapio Analytics, emphasized the significance of equipping the youth with essential skills and opportunities in today's economy.

The census employs sophisticated AI technology and GIS mapping, dividing areas into hyperlocal regions. Enumerators will conduct door-to-door surveys using an AI tool, Arc, enabling data collection, while residents can also participate through virtual self-surveys. This initiative aims to set a precedent for skill development across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)