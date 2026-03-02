Left Menu

India's First AI-Driven Skill Census Launched in Mumbai

The Saksham Skill Census, India's inaugural AI-powered skill census, launches in Mumbai Suburban's H-West Ward aiming to create a livelihood intelligence framework. With dignitaries present, the project employs AI and GIS mapping for data collection. It sets a model for employment and skills enhancement in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:01 IST
India's First AI-Driven Skill Census Launched in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, the Saksham Skill Census, India's first AI-powered skill census, was launched today at RD National College, Bandra West. This ambitious initiative seeks to develop a comprehensive livelihood intelligence model specifically for Mumbai Suburban's H-West Ward.

The launch event attracted notable dignitaries, including Hon. Minister of IT, Shri Ashish Shelar, and Mumbai Suburban District Collector, Shri Saurabh Katiyar IAS. Ashwin Srivastava, Founder of Sapio Analytics, emphasized the significance of equipping the youth with essential skills and opportunities in today's economy.

The census employs sophisticated AI technology and GIS mapping, dividing areas into hyperlocal regions. Enumerators will conduct door-to-door surveys using an AI tool, Arc, enabling data collection, while residents can also participate through virtual self-surveys. This initiative aims to set a precedent for skill development across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yuva Sangam: Bridging India's Diverse Youth

Yuva Sangam: Bridging India's Diverse Youth

 India
2
Over 2,600 people evacuated from areas around chemical unit that leaked toxic gas in Palghar district: Officials.

Over 2,600 people evacuated from areas around chemical unit that leaked toxi...

 India
3
Flights Grounded: Global Air Travel Faces Turbulence Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Flights Grounded: Global Air Travel Faces Turbulence Amid Middle Eastern Con...

 Global
4
Delhi's Golden Tax Break: SUNIYO's Success Story

Delhi's Golden Tax Break: SUNIYO's Success Story

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026