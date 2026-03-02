Left Menu

India Nudges West Asia Toward Dialogue Amid Rising Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's support for resolving West Asian disputes through dialogue and diplomacy amid rising tensions. India is monitoring the situation closely, especially concerning the safety of nine million Indians in the region. Modi held discussions with key regional leaders to promote peace and stability.

Updated: 02-03-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid mounting tensions in West Asia, India is advocating for the resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, as stressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Indian government is keeping a vigilant eye on the situation, especially regarding the safety of roughly nine million Indians residing in the region.

Following Iranian strikes in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, Modi has engaged in conversations with several regional leaders, including the President of the UAE, Israeli Prime Minister, and the Saudi Crown Prince, reinforcing India's stance on dialogue as the primary tool for conflict resolution. Modi condemned attacks on Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, underscoring the need for swift regional peace restoration.

The growing concerns were also part of Modi's discussions with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, where dialogue and diplomacy were emphasized as essential for addressing the escalating situation, ensuring civilians' safety. The Iranian retaliatory attacks come in response to the US and Israel's strike on Tehran, escalating fears of further unrest.

