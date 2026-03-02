India Nudges West Asia Toward Dialogue Amid Rising Tensions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's support for resolving West Asian disputes through dialogue and diplomacy amid rising tensions. India is monitoring the situation closely, especially concerning the safety of nine million Indians in the region. Modi held discussions with key regional leaders to promote peace and stability.
- Country:
- India
Amid mounting tensions in West Asia, India is advocating for the resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, as stressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Indian government is keeping a vigilant eye on the situation, especially regarding the safety of roughly nine million Indians residing in the region.
Following Iranian strikes in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, Modi has engaged in conversations with several regional leaders, including the President of the UAE, Israeli Prime Minister, and the Saudi Crown Prince, reinforcing India's stance on dialogue as the primary tool for conflict resolution. Modi condemned attacks on Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, underscoring the need for swift regional peace restoration.
The growing concerns were also part of Modi's discussions with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, where dialogue and diplomacy were emphasized as essential for addressing the escalating situation, ensuring civilians' safety. The Iranian retaliatory attacks come in response to the US and Israel's strike on Tehran, escalating fears of further unrest.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- West Asia
- Narendra Modi
- Iran
- Saudi Arabia
- dialogue
- diplomacy
- peace
- Indians
- safety
ALSO READ
Farooq Abdullah Calls for Diplomacy Amidst West Asia Tensions
BJP Criticizes Raut Over International Diplomacy Remarks Amid MVA Discord
Tensions Escalate in Middle East Conflict: Strikes and Diplomacy Amid US-Iran Clashes
Diplomatic Dialogue: Modi Condemns West Asia Attacks
In his conversation with Bahrain King and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, PM Modi discussed well-being of Indian community in these countries.