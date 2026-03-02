Left Menu

Boosting AIIB-Investment Ties: India and AIIB President Meet

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with AIIB's new President, Zou Jiayi, to strengthen India-AIIB relations. They discussed increasing investments in member nations, especially low-income ones, and enhancing infrastructure development in India through AIIB's collaborative efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:47 IST
Boosting AIIB-Investment Ties: India and AIIB President Meet
Finance Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman engaged in talks with the newly appointed President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Zou Jiayi, on Monday. The pivotal meeting focused on reinforcing the India-AIIB partnership, as revealed by the finance ministry on social media platform X.

Representing India, which holds the position of the second largest shareholder in AIIB at 8.5%, Sitharaman urged for escalation in investments within AIIB member countries. This includes prioritizing low-income nations by utilizing innovative financing and non-financing measures.

During their discussions, emphasis was placed on infrastructure-led growth under India's Union Budget with specific attention to early upstream services. Further, the dialogue touched upon AIIB's critical role in bolstering India's capital markets, expediting project approvals in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, and potential establishment of a regional office within India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SWR Triumphs with Record Revenue Growth in 2025-26

SWR Triumphs with Record Revenue Growth in 2025-26

 India
2
Border Strife: Afghanistan-Pakistan Tensions Escalate Amidst Regional Unrest

Border Strife: Afghanistan-Pakistan Tensions Escalate Amidst Regional Unrest

 Global
3
Crucial Trade Routes in Peril: Impact of West Asia Conflict on Indian Export Channels

Crucial Trade Routes in Peril: Impact of West Asia Conflict on Indian Export...

 India
4
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Hungary Summons Ukrainian Ambassador

Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Hungary Summons Ukrainian Ambassador

 Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026