Tragedy Strikes: Teen Killed in Leopard Attack at Dudhwa

A tragic incident unfolded in the buffer zone of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve on Monday night when a 14-year-old boy was killed by a leopard, officials confirmed. The victim, identified as Raj Kamal, hailed from Jasnagar village under Tikonia police jurisdiction.

Authorities recovered the body on Tuesday morning near Khairatiya village's railway track with numerous bite injuries, painting a grim picture of the encounter. Deputy Director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Kirti Chaudhary, stated that the boy was attacked while walking near the railway track.

Officials have begun formal proceedings and confirmed that compensation will be offered to the bereaved family in compliance with existing norms.

