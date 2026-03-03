Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Teen Killed in Leopard Attack at Dudhwa

A 14-year-old boy named Raj Kamal was killed in a leopard attack in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve's buffer zone. The tragic event occurred near a railway track, and the boy's body was discovered with multiple bite injuries. Authorities are investigating, and compensation will be provided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 03-03-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:03 IST
leopard
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in the buffer zone of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve on Monday night when a 14-year-old boy was killed by a leopard, officials confirmed. The victim, identified as Raj Kamal, hailed from Jasnagar village under Tikonia police jurisdiction.

Authorities recovered the body on Tuesday morning near Khairatiya village's railway track with numerous bite injuries, painting a grim picture of the encounter. Deputy Director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Kirti Chaudhary, stated that the boy was attacked while walking near the railway track.

Officials have begun formal proceedings and confirmed that compensation will be offered to the bereaved family in compliance with existing norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

