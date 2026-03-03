Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fire Claims Woman’s Life in Rajajinagar

A tragic fire incident in Rajajinagar claimed the life of 55-year-old Savitha, while her husband Ramesh Babu, their son Vishruth, and Babu's mother Channamma escaped unharmed. The fire, potentially caused by a short circuit, trapped Savitha in their duplex home, leading to her suffocation.

A tragic fire in Rajajinagar has claimed the life of 55-year-old Savitha, according to police reports on Tuesday. Savitha's husband Ramesh Babu, a contractor, along with their son Vishruth and Babu's mother, Channamma, fortunately escaped uninjured.

The incident occurred in a three-storey building owned by the family, around 9:30 pm on March 2. The family lived on the duplex top floor while renting out the lower levels. On the night of the fire, Vishruth detected the blaze and quickly aided his father and grandmother in evacuating. Unfortunately, Savitha, who was upstairs, became trapped as the flames rapidly intensified.

Fire services managed to control the blaze and extricated Savitha, who was later pronounced dead at Manipal Hospital due to suspected suffocation. While initial indications suggest a short-circuit as the cause, police continue to investigate the exact origins of the fire.

