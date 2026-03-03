NDMC Declares Palika Dham Complex Structurally Unsafe: Residents Urged to Vacate

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has taken a significant step by declaring the Palika Dham Complex at Gole Market, central Delhi, as structurally unsafe. The NDMC released a public notice advising residents to vacate the premises due to its dilapidated condition.

The notice, issued by the council's Housing Department, highlighted the potential risks to human life if the complex is not vacated. Housing officials emphasized that this advisory aims to prevent any accidents or loss of life. The NDMC had earlier issued a notice in September 2025 to initiate the vacating process.

Currently, 149 residential quarters are affected, with around 40 families still residing there. Most residents had been allocated housing through a lottery system. The council urged cooperation from occupants, setting a deadline of March 7, 2026, to ensure safety and mitigate any risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)