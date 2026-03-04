Left Menu

Rising Seas and Miscalculated Threats: Coastal Communities at Risk

A recent study reveals that earlier assessments underestimated coastal water levels, putting millions more people at risk from sea level rise. It highlights discrepancies in how sea and land elevations are measured, especially impacting regions in the Global South and Southeast Asia.

Updated: 04-03-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 22:53 IST
Rising Seas and Miscalculated Threats: Coastal Communities at Risk
A groundbreaking study highlights that rising sea levels threaten significantly more people than previously estimated due to flawed baseline measurements. Scientists found that most studies underestimated coastal water heights, particularly affecting the Global South, Pacific islands, and Southeast Asia.

The study, published in Nature, reveals a methodological oversight in how land and sea altitudes are gauged, leading to severe underestimations. Coastal communities face immediate challenges as projections suggest millions more may suffer from the consequences of climate change.

Southeast Asia and the Pacific islands are the most impacted regions, with island nations witnessing significant threats to their way of life. Experts call for more accurate models to guide effective planning and mitigatory strategies against the impending risks of climate change-induced sea level rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

