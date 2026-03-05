Wild Elephant Attack Leaves Man Critically Injured in Kulathupuzha
A man named Prakash, from Kulathupuzha, suffered serious injuries after a wild elephant attack early Thursday morning. The elephant attempted to trample him, but bystanders intervened and drove the animal away. Prakash remains in critical condition. Authorities are investigating as wild encounters are common in the area.
A man suffered severe injuries following an attack by a wild elephant at Kulathupuzha early on Thursday, according to forest officials.
Prakash, 48, was returning home from work when he was attacked near Dally. The elephant grabbed him with its trunk and attempted to trample him. Bystanders quickly intervened, driving the elephant off before transporting Prakash to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.
Both the police and the Forest Department have launched investigations. Wild animal encounters are reportedly common in Dally, an area close to the forest.
