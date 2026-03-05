Wild Elephant Attack Leaves Man Critically Injured in Kulathupuzha

A man suffered severe injuries following an attack by a wild elephant at Kulathupuzha early on Thursday, according to forest officials.

Prakash, 48, was returning home from work when he was attacked near Dally. The elephant grabbed him with its trunk and attempted to trample him. Bystanders quickly intervened, driving the elephant off before transporting Prakash to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Both the police and the Forest Department have launched investigations. Wild animal encounters are reportedly common in Dally, an area close to the forest.

(With inputs from agencies.)