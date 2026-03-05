Left Menu

Tragic Train Accident Claims Life of College Student

A college student, Kalpana Chauhan, was tragically killed after being struck by a train while crossing tracks in the Kotwali area. The incident occurred as she was returning home during a holiday. Police conducted necessary procedures and informed the family, sending the body for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:15 IST
Tragic Train Accident Claims Life of College Student
train
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred in the Kotwali area, where a college student was fatally struck by a train while crossing the tracks.

The victim, identified as Kalpana Chauhan, a 22-year-old student from Gorakhpur University, was home for Holi when the tragic incident took place.

Police swiftly responded to the scene, completed the required legal formalities, and sent the body for post-mortem examination after informing the family of the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Chief Justice Appointed to Madras High Court

New Chief Justice Appointed to Madras High Court

 India
2
NHSRCL Refutes Financial Concerns Over Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train

NHSRCL Refutes Financial Concerns Over Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train

 India
3
Kiaasa Retail's Bold Expansion: Eyeing 250 Stores by 2029

Kiaasa Retail's Bold Expansion: Eyeing 250 Stores by 2029

 India
4
Holi Dispute Turns Violent: Businessman Allegedly Attacked in Thane

Holi Dispute Turns Violent: Businessman Allegedly Attacked in Thane

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026