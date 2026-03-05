Tragic Train Accident Claims Life of College Student
A college student, Kalpana Chauhan, was tragically killed after being struck by a train while crossing tracks in the Kotwali area. The incident occurred as she was returning home during a holiday. Police conducted necessary procedures and informed the family, sending the body for post-mortem examination.
A tragic accident occurred in the Kotwali area, where a college student was fatally struck by a train while crossing the tracks.
The victim, identified as Kalpana Chauhan, a 22-year-old student from Gorakhpur University, was home for Holi when the tragic incident took place.
Police swiftly responded to the scene, completed the required legal formalities, and sent the body for post-mortem examination after informing the family of the deceased.
