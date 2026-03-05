Left Menu

Navi Mumbai: Swift Rescue After Slab Collapse at Vidya Bhavan Society

A slab collapse at Navi Mumbai's Vidya Bhavan Society led to the rescue of 10 students and a teacher. Swift action by fire brigades ensured their safety with only minor injuries. The building's stability is under assessment while causes of the collapse are being investigated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:20 IST
Navi Mumbai: Swift Rescue After Slab Collapse at Vidya Bhavan Society
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, a potentially tragic incident was averted in Navi Mumbai when a slab collapsed at the Vidya Bhavan Society, Sector 2, Koparkhairane. Ten students and their teacher, attending a tuition class, were safely rescued.

The collapse occurred at approximately 5:30 PM, reported Sachin Kadam, Disaster Management Officer for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). Emergency response teams, including fire brigades from Vashi, Koparkhairane, and Airoli, quickly arrived on the scene.

All individuals involved sustained only minor injuries and received immediate first aid. The four-story structure's age is yet unknown, as authorities continue to evaluate its stability and investigate the cause of the collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Chief Justice Appointed to Madras High Court

New Chief Justice Appointed to Madras High Court

 India
2
NHSRCL Refutes Financial Concerns Over Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train

NHSRCL Refutes Financial Concerns Over Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train

 India
3
Kiaasa Retail's Bold Expansion: Eyeing 250 Stores by 2029

Kiaasa Retail's Bold Expansion: Eyeing 250 Stores by 2029

 India
4
Holi Dispute Turns Violent: Businessman Allegedly Attacked in Thane

Holi Dispute Turns Violent: Businessman Allegedly Attacked in Thane

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026