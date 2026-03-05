Navi Mumbai: Swift Rescue After Slab Collapse at Vidya Bhavan Society
A slab collapse at Navi Mumbai's Vidya Bhavan Society led to the rescue of 10 students and a teacher. Swift action by fire brigades ensured their safety with only minor injuries. The building's stability is under assessment while causes of the collapse are being investigated.
On Thursday, a potentially tragic incident was averted in Navi Mumbai when a slab collapsed at the Vidya Bhavan Society, Sector 2, Koparkhairane. Ten students and their teacher, attending a tuition class, were safely rescued.
The collapse occurred at approximately 5:30 PM, reported Sachin Kadam, Disaster Management Officer for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). Emergency response teams, including fire brigades from Vashi, Koparkhairane, and Airoli, quickly arrived on the scene.
All individuals involved sustained only minor injuries and received immediate first aid. The four-story structure's age is yet unknown, as authorities continue to evaluate its stability and investigate the cause of the collapse.
(With inputs from agencies.)