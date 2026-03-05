Madhya Pradesh Leads Water Conservation Efforts with JSJB 2.0

In a significant stride toward water conservation, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil chaired a meeting to assess Madhya Pradesh's advancements under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari 2.0 program. The initiative aims to construct one crore artificial water recharge and storage structures by May 31, promoting greater public involvement in conservation efforts.

The review, attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, highlighted Madhya Pradesh's commendable performance, with Khandwa district topping the national ranks under JSJB 1.0. Presentations from district collectors spotlighted achievements in groundwater recharge and community participation.

With funds allocated under MGNREGA, Minister Patil urged effective utilisation before the monsoon for sustainable water management. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the initiative has transformed into a people's movement, with support from the business community further bolstering regional water conservation efforts.

