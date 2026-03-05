Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Leads Water Conservation Efforts with JSJB 2.0

Union Minister C R Patil chaired a meeting reviewing Madhya Pradesh's progress in the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari 2.0 initiative, focusing on public participation in water conservation. The state ranks high nationally, exemplified by successful local leadership and community involvement in initiatives like groundwater recharge and river rejuvenation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:28 IST
Madhya Pradesh Leads Water Conservation Efforts with JSJB 2.0
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride toward water conservation, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil chaired a meeting to assess Madhya Pradesh's advancements under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari 2.0 program. The initiative aims to construct one crore artificial water recharge and storage structures by May 31, promoting greater public involvement in conservation efforts.

The review, attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, highlighted Madhya Pradesh's commendable performance, with Khandwa district topping the national ranks under JSJB 1.0. Presentations from district collectors spotlighted achievements in groundwater recharge and community participation.

With funds allocated under MGNREGA, Minister Patil urged effective utilisation before the monsoon for sustainable water management. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the initiative has transformed into a people's movement, with support from the business community further bolstering regional water conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Chief Justice Appointed to Madras High Court

New Chief Justice Appointed to Madras High Court

 India
2
NHSRCL Refutes Financial Concerns Over Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train

NHSRCL Refutes Financial Concerns Over Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train

 India
3
Kiaasa Retail's Bold Expansion: Eyeing 250 Stores by 2029

Kiaasa Retail's Bold Expansion: Eyeing 250 Stores by 2029

 India
4
Holi Dispute Turns Violent: Businessman Allegedly Attacked in Thane

Holi Dispute Turns Violent: Businessman Allegedly Attacked in Thane

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026