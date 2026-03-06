Maharashtra's Environmental Rollercoaster: Gains and Gaps

Maharashtra's recent Economic Survey 2025-26 presents a nuanced picture of the state's ecological health, revealing both achievements and challenges. While initiatives have increased tree cover and bolstered wildlife conservation, significant threats persist, including forest degradation and acute pollution in major rivers.

The report highlights Maharashtra's forest cover at 50,859 sq km, representing 16.5 per cent of its total geographical area, a shortfall from the 33 per cent target of the National Forest Policy. An increase in tree cover, supported by social forestry and urban greening programs, contrasts with natural forest degradation, raising concerns among environmentalists.

Despite improved mangrove conservation and a rising tiger population, the state's rivers suffer severe pollution from untreated sewage, with inadequate treatment capacity contributing significantly. These issues underscore the need for intensified management as Maharashtra advances socio-economic growth amidst mounting environmental pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)