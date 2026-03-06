Balcony Wall Collapse at Jaipur Mosque Injures 20

In a distressing incident, a balcony wall at Firdaus Masjid in Jaipur crumbled, leaving 20 people injured. The collapse took place shortly after Friday prayers at the mosque located in Bhatta Basti.

Police reports indicate that a four to five feet high gallery wall on the first floor gave way, causing bricks to rain down on worshippers as they exited. Immediate rescue efforts ensured the injured received prompt medical attention.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Karan Sharma confirmed that most injuries were minor, with victims provided first aid or hospitalized at nearby Kanwatiya and SMS hospitals. Six individuals remain in care, receiving necessary treatment.

