Left Menu

Balcony Wall Collapse at Jaipur Mosque Injures 20

A balcony wall at Firdaus Masjid in Jaipur collapsed, injuring around 20 people. Six were hospitalized while others received first aid. The incident occurred after Friday prayers, causing bricks to fall on attendees. Rescue operations swiftly moved victims to nearby hospitals for treatment and care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:46 IST
Balcony Wall Collapse at Jaipur Mosque Injures 20
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing incident, a balcony wall at Firdaus Masjid in Jaipur crumbled, leaving 20 people injured. The collapse took place shortly after Friday prayers at the mosque located in Bhatta Basti.

Police reports indicate that a four to five feet high gallery wall on the first floor gave way, causing bricks to rain down on worshippers as they exited. Immediate rescue efforts ensured the injured received prompt medical attention.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Karan Sharma confirmed that most injuries were minor, with victims provided first aid or hospitalized at nearby Kanwatiya and SMS hospitals. Six individuals remain in care, receiving necessary treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Political Power Shift: Vijay's Rising Influence in Tamil Nadu

The Political Power Shift: Vijay's Rising Influence in Tamil Nadu

 India
2
Rapper-Turned-Politician Balendra Shah's Meteoric Rise in Nepal Elections

Rapper-Turned-Politician Balendra Shah's Meteoric Rise in Nepal Elections

 Global
3
Turmoil in Punjab: Congress Clashes with Police over Unfulfilled Promises

Turmoil in Punjab: Congress Clashes with Police over Unfulfilled Promises

 India
4
PetX Jets Navigates Turbulent Skies Amid Middle East Conflict

PetX Jets Navigates Turbulent Skies Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026