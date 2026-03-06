Left Menu

Trane Technologies Innovates Heat Safety with Cooling Solutions

Trane Technologies, in partnership with the Shell Foundation, advances its Cooling Carts and Cooling Vests to combat extreme heat in India. These innovations enhance food preservation, improve worker safety, and support market vendors. The initiative expands into Africa, aiming to bolster climate resilience globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:29 IST
Trane Technologies Innovates Heat Safety with Cooling Solutions

Trane Technologies has revealed significant advancements in its Cooling Carts and Cooling Vests, designed to protect India's vulnerable communities from extreme heat. In collaboration with the Shell Foundation, these innovations aim to fortify heat resilience and support livelihoods, especially for street vendors and outdoor workers.

First introduced in 2022, the Cooling Cart has undergone rigorous refinement after field trials in Indian states like Karnataka and Maharashtra. With enhanced capabilities, the carts help reduce food spoilage, extending produce shelf life and securing stable incomes for vendors. The deployment of 100 units across the country marks a major leap in supporting market hubs.

Trane Technologies has also expanded the production of its Cooling Vests, with 12,000 units made so far. Designed for India's outdoor workforce, these vests are undergoing trials to assess their effectiveness in reducing heat stress and promoting worker well-being. The partnership with Shell Foundation exemplifies commitment to scalable, climate-smart solutions globally, starting with initiatives in Nigeria and Ghana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Titans: India and New Zealand Face Off in T20 World Cup Final

Clash of Titans: India and New Zealand Face Off in T20 World Cup Final

 India
2
India's Sovereignty Under Threat Amid U.S. Waiver on Russian Oil

India's Sovereignty Under Threat Amid U.S. Waiver on Russian Oil

 India
3
New Diplomatic Chapter: Mariana L Neisuler Takes Charge as US Consul General in Chennai

New Diplomatic Chapter: Mariana L Neisuler Takes Charge as US Consul General...

 India
4
Surveillance and Suspicions: British Police Crack Down on Alleged Iranian Spy Network

Surveillance and Suspicions: British Police Crack Down on Alleged Iranian Sp...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026