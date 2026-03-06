Trane Technologies Innovates Heat Safety with Cooling Solutions

Trane Technologies has revealed significant advancements in its Cooling Carts and Cooling Vests, designed to protect India's vulnerable communities from extreme heat. In collaboration with the Shell Foundation, these innovations aim to fortify heat resilience and support livelihoods, especially for street vendors and outdoor workers.

First introduced in 2022, the Cooling Cart has undergone rigorous refinement after field trials in Indian states like Karnataka and Maharashtra. With enhanced capabilities, the carts help reduce food spoilage, extending produce shelf life and securing stable incomes for vendors. The deployment of 100 units across the country marks a major leap in supporting market hubs.

Trane Technologies has also expanded the production of its Cooling Vests, with 12,000 units made so far. Designed for India's outdoor workforce, these vests are undergoing trials to assess their effectiveness in reducing heat stress and promoting worker well-being. The partnership with Shell Foundation exemplifies commitment to scalable, climate-smart solutions globally, starting with initiatives in Nigeria and Ghana.

(With inputs from agencies.)