Harmonizing Development and Environment: Om Birla's Vision for a Sustainable Future

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in a significant address, emphasized that development and environment should not be seen at odds, but rather as complementary forces. Speaking at the 2026 Water Transversality Global Awards and Conclave, Birla underscored the importance of water conservation and the need for collaborative efforts among stakeholders, including public representatives.

Birla noted that real change emerges when citizens become aware and responsible towards conserving water, energy, and the environment. He advocated for an integrated approach to tackle complex challenges and stressed the importance of 'transversality' between departments and policies for inclusive development.

The speaker also highlighted India's progress in renewable energy and affirmed that a sustainable future relies on global cooperation, youth engagement, and transparent governance. Birla underscored India's cultural reverence for water, urging for active public participation from grassroots to national levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)