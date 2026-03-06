Left Menu

Harmonizing Development and Environment: Om Birla's Vision for a Sustainable Future

In a recent address, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized that development and environmental preservation should complement each other. Highlighting India's progress in renewable energy, Birla advocated for a holistic approach to water conservation and sustainable development, underscoring the importance of public participation and interdisciplinary collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 21:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in a significant address, emphasized that development and environment should not be seen at odds, but rather as complementary forces. Speaking at the 2026 Water Transversality Global Awards and Conclave, Birla underscored the importance of water conservation and the need for collaborative efforts among stakeholders, including public representatives.

Birla noted that real change emerges when citizens become aware and responsible towards conserving water, energy, and the environment. He advocated for an integrated approach to tackle complex challenges and stressed the importance of 'transversality' between departments and policies for inclusive development.

The speaker also highlighted India's progress in renewable energy and affirmed that a sustainable future relies on global cooperation, youth engagement, and transparent governance. Birla underscored India's cultural reverence for water, urging for active public participation from grassroots to national levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

