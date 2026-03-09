Left Menu

Musi Riverfront: Telangana's Bold Vision for Urban Revival

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasizes Musi Riverfront development in Telangana to combat severe pollution in major cities. Despite urban challenges in cities like New Delhi and Mumbai, Hyderabad is deemed 'safest'. Reddy pledges compensation for displaced families during revitalization efforts aimed at enhancing the city's infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-03-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 22:30 IST
Amid rising pollution challenges plaguing India's major cities, Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy vowed to advance the Musi Riverfront development project. Despite opposition, he is determined to rejuvenate the river, highlighting its potential as a stepping stone for urban enhancement.

Reddy addressed concerns about urban issues plaguing metros like New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. He underscored that while other cities grapple with pollution, flooding, and traffic woes, Hyderabad remains the safest and must continue its beautification efforts.

The CM drew parallels with other successful urban riverfront projects and assured compensation for those displaced by development. With Hyderabad's population growth, Reddy calls for infrastructure upgrades ensuring the city's livability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

