Delhi Fights Dust with 'Dust-Free Delhi' Campaign

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is ramping up efforts to tackle dust pollution through the 'Dust-Free Delhi' campaign. This 10-day initiative has seen heightened mechanized sweeping operations, resulting in the collection of approximately 150 tonnes of dust on alternate days, according to an official statement.

To ensure thorough cleaning, the MCD has deployed 52 mechanical road sweeping machines (MRS) for the mechanized cleaning of Public Works Department (PWD) roads that are 18 meters wide or more. Around 3,400 kilometers of PWD roads are being swept alternately, with part of the dust collected being sent to a construction and demolition waste processing plant. The rest is disposed of at designated MCD landfill sites.

In an effort to improve efficiency, the civic body has revised operational shifts from night to daytime for mechanical sweepers and extended their working hours from eight to 10 per day. Additionally, the MCD has deployed 28 mobile water-tank sprinklers with anti-smog guns, extending their operational hours to boost road coverage and mitigate dust pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)