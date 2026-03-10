Left Menu

Delhi Fights Dust with 'Dust-Free Delhi' Campaign

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has intensified its dust mitigation efforts with the 'Dust-Free Delhi' campaign. The initiative involves 52 mechanical road sweepers and 28 mobile sprinklers, managing nearly 3,400 km of road with around 150 tonnes of dust collected every alternate day. Shift timings and operation hours have been adjusted for efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 23:17 IST
Delhi Fights Dust with 'Dust-Free Delhi' Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is ramping up efforts to tackle dust pollution through the 'Dust-Free Delhi' campaign. This 10-day initiative has seen heightened mechanized sweeping operations, resulting in the collection of approximately 150 tonnes of dust on alternate days, according to an official statement.

To ensure thorough cleaning, the MCD has deployed 52 mechanical road sweeping machines (MRS) for the mechanized cleaning of Public Works Department (PWD) roads that are 18 meters wide or more. Around 3,400 kilometers of PWD roads are being swept alternately, with part of the dust collected being sent to a construction and demolition waste processing plant. The rest is disposed of at designated MCD landfill sites.

In an effort to improve efficiency, the civic body has revised operational shifts from night to daytime for mechanical sweepers and extended their working hours from eight to 10 per day. Additionally, the MCD has deployed 28 mobile water-tank sprinklers with anti-smog guns, extending their operational hours to boost road coverage and mitigate dust pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conflict

UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conf...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

 India
3
Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

 France
4
BioNTech Founders Forge New Path: A Return to Early Discovery

BioNTech Founders Forge New Path: A Return to Early Discovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026