India's Space Ambitions: From Moon Samples to Manned Missions

ISRO's ambitious plans include Chandrayaan-4 for collecting lunar samples, and Chandrayaan-5 featuring a longer mission life and a heavier lander. Future projects include missions to Venus and Mars, and sending humans to the Moon. These initiatives underline India's growing prowess and ambitions in space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:32 IST
India's space program is set for a major leap with a series of ambitious missions announced by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). ISRO Chairman V Narayanan revealed plans for Chandrayaan-4 to collect and return lunar samples, while Chandrayaan-5 will feature a more durable, heavier lander.

Looking ahead, ISRO aims to expand its space exploration efforts with missions targeting Venus and a Mars landing. The organization also plans to send astronauts into space and eventually land Indians on the Moon by 2040. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vision for India's space program has significantly broadened.

Highlighting India's past achievements, Narayanan noted successful lunar missions, such as Chandrayaan-3, which made a historic soft landing near the Moon's south pole. The Space Vision 2047 initiative positions India as a formidable player in space exploration, with projects like Aditya-L1 studying the Sun and technology advancements in satellite and optic systems.

