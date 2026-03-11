Nature Calls: Wildlife to Grace New Bank of England Notes

The Bank of England is set to make a historic change by featuring images of animals native to the UK on its upcoming series of banknotes, moving away from featuring notable historic figures like William Shakespeare and Winston Churchill.

Victoria Cleland, the BoE's chief cashier, shared that wildlife provides a robust option for banknote authentication and represents the UK's diverse ecosystem. The shift is part of a gradual transition, with King Charles' portrait set to continue appearing on future notes.

The move follows a public consultation conducted in July 2025, which saw the nature theme garner 60% support from 44,000 responses. This narrowly surpassed alternatives like 'architecture and landmarks' and 'notable historical figures.' Another public consultation is planned to decide which specific animals will be featured, based on a list compiled by British wildlife experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)