Nitish Kumar's Samridhi Yatra: Transforming Bihar with Rs 781 Crore Initiatives

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched development schemes worth Rs 781 crore in Araria and Kishanganj districts during his 'Samridhi Yatra'. This includes 68 schemes in Araria and 122 in Kishanganj, aimed at uplifting infrastructure and benefiting various sections of society, with a focus on expedited project completion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Araria | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:51 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar embarked on his 'Samridhi Yatra', inaugurating a slew of development projects valued at Rs 781 crore in Araria and Kishanganj districts.

In Araria, Kumar committed Rs 546 crore across 68 initiatives, including building police infrastructure and sprints to finalize road and flyover constructions. Officials were urged to expedite the Araria–Kursi Katta–Kuwari Sikti road and Subhash Chowk flyover projects for timely completion.

Moving to Kishanganj, Kumar launched 122 schemes totaling Rs 235 crore. Under close supervision, he emphasized the timeline adherence for the Thakurganj Bypass. Senior officials, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, accompanied him to ensure seamless execution.

