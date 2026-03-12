Inferno in Matiala: Safety Amidst the Flames

A disastrous fire ravaged at least 80 shanties in a densely populated slum near Delhi's fish market in the Matiala area late Wednesday night. The prompt arrival of firefighting teams ensured that no casualties were reported as authorities successfully evacuated residents.

Police confirmed receiving alerts of the fire shortly before midnight, which also enveloped nearby waste warehouses. The Delhi Fire Service mobilized over 28 fire tenders by early Thursday to contain the inferno, which spanned nearly four acres. Authorities continue their efforts to cool the site to avoid any further flare-ups.

Previous incidents of fire at the same location, coupled with local legal disputes and illegal garbage dumping, have underscored ongoing civic challenges. The cause of this devastating fire remains under investigation as area officials plan a comprehensive debris removal operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)