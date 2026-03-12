Left Menu

Inferno in Matiala: Safety Amidst the Flames

A massive fire in the Matiala area slum near Delhi's fish market destroyed at least 80 shanties. Swift actions by the fire and police departments prevented casualties. The blaze highlighted ongoing issues of illegal waste dumping and property disputes. An investigation is underway to ascertain the fire's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 10:21 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 10:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A disastrous fire ravaged at least 80 shanties in a densely populated slum near Delhi's fish market in the Matiala area late Wednesday night. The prompt arrival of firefighting teams ensured that no casualties were reported as authorities successfully evacuated residents.

Police confirmed receiving alerts of the fire shortly before midnight, which also enveloped nearby waste warehouses. The Delhi Fire Service mobilized over 28 fire tenders by early Thursday to contain the inferno, which spanned nearly four acres. Authorities continue their efforts to cool the site to avoid any further flare-ups.

Previous incidents of fire at the same location, coupled with local legal disputes and illegal garbage dumping, have underscored ongoing civic challenges. The cause of this devastating fire remains under investigation as area officials plan a comprehensive debris removal operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

