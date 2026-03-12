Left Menu

New Cities Incubation Scheme Faces Setback as Finance Commission Period Ends

The Indian government's scheme to develop eight new cities is halted due to the 15th Finance Commission period ending. Rs 8,000-crore grants remained unused. Institutional and governance concerns were cited. Budgetary provisions have been re-appropriated, and funds are redirected to City Economic Regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:14 IST
New Cities Incubation Scheme Faces Setback as Finance Commission Period Ends
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has announced that the ambitious scheme to incubate eight new cities cannot proceed, as the 15th Finance Commission's term concludes on March 31. The Rs 8,000-crore allocation remained unspent over five years, intended to allocate Rs 1,000 crore for each city.

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu explained that evaluations revealed many proposals lacked the necessary institutional and governance frameworks for efficient resource utilization. This realization led to budget re-appropriation, leaving no funding for new city incubation in the 2025-26 financial year.

With the current plan scrapped, the 2026-27 Union Budget now focuses on establishing seven city economic regions, including Bengaluru, Surat, and Varanasi, with Rs 5,000 crore allocated per region for five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026